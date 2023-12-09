The Davidson Wildcats (6-3) will be trying to build on a four-game home winning run when taking on the Miami (OH) RedHawks (4-4) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at John M. Belk Arena. It airs at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Miami (OH) vs. Davidson Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: John M. Belk Arena in Davidson, North Carolina

John M. Belk Arena in Davidson, North Carolina TV: ESPN+

Miami (OH) Stats Insights

The RedHawks are shooting 44.6% from the field, 1.2% higher than the 43.4% the Wildcats' opponents have shot this season.

This season, Miami (OH) has a 2-2 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 43.4% from the field.

The RedHawks are the 314th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Wildcats sit at 252nd.

The RedHawks' 70.8 points per game are just 4.1 more points than the 66.7 the Wildcats allow to opponents.

Miami (OH) has put together a 4-0 record in games it scores more than 66.7 points.

Miami (OH) Home & Away Comparison

Miami (OH) averages 74.8 points per game at home, and 66.8 away.

At home the RedHawks are giving up 57.5 points per game, 22.5 fewer points than they are on the road (80).

Beyond the arc, Miami (OH) makes more treys on the road (9.3 per game) than at home (7.8), and makes a higher percentage on the road (43.5%) than at home (35.6%).

Miami (OH) Upcoming Schedule