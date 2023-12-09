How to Watch Miami (OH) vs. Davidson on TV or Live Stream - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 8:16 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
The Davidson Wildcats (6-3) will be trying to build on a four-game home winning run when taking on the Miami (OH) RedHawks (4-4) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at John M. Belk Arena. It airs at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Miami (OH) vs. Davidson Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: John M. Belk Arena in Davidson, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Miami (OH) Stats Insights
- The RedHawks are shooting 44.6% from the field, 1.2% higher than the 43.4% the Wildcats' opponents have shot this season.
- This season, Miami (OH) has a 2-2 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 43.4% from the field.
- The RedHawks are the 314th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Wildcats sit at 252nd.
- The RedHawks' 70.8 points per game are just 4.1 more points than the 66.7 the Wildcats allow to opponents.
- Miami (OH) has put together a 4-0 record in games it scores more than 66.7 points.
Miami (OH) Home & Away Comparison
- Miami (OH) averages 74.8 points per game at home, and 66.8 away.
- At home the RedHawks are giving up 57.5 points per game, 22.5 fewer points than they are on the road (80).
- Beyond the arc, Miami (OH) makes more treys on the road (9.3 per game) than at home (7.8), and makes a higher percentage on the road (43.5%) than at home (35.6%).
Miami (OH) Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/28/2023
|Spalding
|W 82-43
|Millett Hall
|12/2/2023
|@ Marshall
|W 79-74
|Cam Henderson Center
|12/6/2023
|@ Ohio State
|L 84-64
|Value City Arena
|12/9/2023
|@ Davidson
|-
|John M. Belk Arena
|12/19/2023
|@ Wright State
|-
|Wright State University Nutter Center
|12/22/2023
|Vermont
|-
|Millett Hall
