Saturday's contest between the Dayton Flyers (4-5) and Miami (OH) RedHawks (1-5) going head-to-head at Millett Hall has a projected final score of 68-64 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Flyers, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will begin at 1:00 PM ET on December 9.

In their last game on Wednesday, the RedHawks suffered an 85-55 loss to Eastern Kentucky.

Miami (OH) vs. Dayton Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Where: Millett Hall in Oxford, Ohio

Millett Hall in Oxford, Ohio How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Miami (OH) vs. Dayton Score Prediction

Prediction: Dayton 68, Miami (OH) 64

Miami (OH) Schedule Analysis

On November 27, the RedHawks captured their signature win of the season, a 58-57 victory over the Xavier Musketeers, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 326) in our computer rankings.

The RedHawks have tied for the 15th-most Quadrant 3 defeats in the nation (three).

Miami (OH) Leaders

Jadyn Scott: 14 PTS, 55.4 FG%

14 PTS, 55.4 FG% Amber Tretter: 4.7 PTS, 27 FG%

4.7 PTS, 27 FG% Katey Richason: 6.2 PTS, 54.2 FG%

6.2 PTS, 54.2 FG% Lakresha Edwards: 8.6 PTS, 40.5 FG%, 44 3PT% (11-for-25)

Miami (OH) Performance Insights

The RedHawks' -122 scoring differential (being outscored by 20.3 points per game) is a result of scoring 51.7 points per game (345th in college basketball) while allowing 72 per outing (303rd in college basketball).

