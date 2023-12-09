The Miami (OH) RedHawks (1-5) go up against the Dayton Flyers (4-5) at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023.

Miami (OH) Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Millett Hall in Oxford, Ohio

Millett Hall in Oxford, Ohio TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Miami (OH) vs. Dayton Scoring Comparison

The Flyers score an average of 67.3 points per game, just 4.7 fewer points than the 72 the RedHawks allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 72 points, Dayton is 4-0.

Miami (OH) has a 1-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 67.3 points.

The RedHawks record 51.7 points per game, 21.3 fewer points than the 73 the Flyers allow.

The RedHawks shoot 39.9% from the field, 5.1% lower than the Flyers concede defensively.

The Flyers make 40% of their shots from the field, just 1.7% less than the RedHawks' defensive field-goal percentage.

Miami (OH) Leaders

Jadyn Scott: 14 PTS, 55.4 FG%

14 PTS, 55.4 FG% Amber Tretter: 4.7 PTS, 27 FG%

4.7 PTS, 27 FG% Katey Richason: 6.2 PTS, 54.2 FG%

6.2 PTS, 54.2 FG% Lakresha Edwards: 8.6 PTS, 40.5 FG%, 44 3PT% (11-for-25)

Miami (OH) Schedule