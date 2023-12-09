Ohio High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Montgomery County Today - December 9
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 11:34 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Support your favorite local high school basketball team in Montgomery County, Ohio today by tuning in and catching every play. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Montgomery County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Valley View High School at Versailles High School
- Game Time: 11:15 AM ET on December 9
- Location: Versailles, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Arcanum High School at Brookville High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on December 9
- Location: Brookville, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
