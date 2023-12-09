Saturday's game between the Akron Zips (5-3) and the Northern Kentucky Norse (5-4) at Truist Arena has a good chance to be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 70-68, with Akron securing the victory. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on December 9.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Northern Kentucky vs. Akron Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Northern Kentucky vs. Akron Score Prediction

Prediction: Akron 70, Northern Kentucky 68

Spread & Total Prediction for Northern Kentucky vs. Akron

Computer Predicted Spread: Akron (-2.3)

Akron (-2.3) Computer Predicted Total: 137.6

Northern Kentucky is 4-3-0 against the spread this season compared to Akron's 4-2-0 ATS record. The Norse have gone over the point total in four games, while Zips games have gone over three times.

Northern Kentucky Performance Insights

The Norse outscore opponents by 2.4 points per game (scoring 71.3 points per game to rank 254th in college basketball while giving up 68.9 per contest to rank 128th in college basketball) and have a +22 scoring differential overall.

Northern Kentucky comes up short in the rebound battle by an average of 3.0 boards. It is recording 28.1 rebounds per game (343rd in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 31.1 per outing.

Northern Kentucky knocks down 5.6 three-pointers per game (314th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 6.6. It shoots 30.5% from deep while its opponents hit 30.7% from long range.

The Norse rank 218th in college basketball by averaging 92.7 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 194th in college basketball, allowing 89.6 points per 100 possessions.

Northern Kentucky has typically won the turnover battle this season, committing 11.8 per game (172nd in college basketball play) while forcing 14.2 (71st in college basketball).

