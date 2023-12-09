How to Watch Northern Kentucky vs. Akron on TV or Live Stream - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 1:24 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Northern Kentucky Norse (5-4) will attempt to build on a four-game home winning streak when hosting the Akron Zips (5-3) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Truist Arena, airing at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Northern Kentucky vs. Akron Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Truist Arena in Highland Heights, Kentucky
- TV: Bally Sports
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
How to Watch Other Horizon League Games
- Cleveland State vs Kent State (2:00 PM ET | December 9)
- Milwaukee vs UC Davis (5:00 PM ET | December 9)
Northern Kentucky Stats Insights
- The Norse have shot at a 46% rate from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points above the 44.4% shooting opponents of the Zips have averaged.
- Northern Kentucky has compiled a 4-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 44.4% from the field.
- The Zips are the rebounding team in the nation, the Norse rank 269th.
- The Norse put up 5.8 more points per game (71.3) than the Zips give up (65.5).
- When it scores more than 65.5 points, Northern Kentucky is 5-2.
Northern Kentucky Home & Away Comparison
- Northern Kentucky averages 80.5 points per game at home, and 64 away.
- The Norse concede 66 points per game at home, and 71.2 away.
- Northern Kentucky sinks more 3-pointers at home (7 per game) than on the road (4.4). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (35.4%) than away (25.9%).
Northern Kentucky Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/29/2023
|Robert Morris
|W 77-59
|Truist Arena
|12/2/2023
|@ IUPUI
|W 71-55
|Indiana Farmers Coliseum
|12/6/2023
|@ Illinois State
|L 62-59
|Redbird Arena
|12/9/2023
|Akron
|-
|Truist Arena
|12/14/2023
|Cumberlands (KY)
|-
|Truist Arena
|12/17/2023
|@ Eastern Kentucky
|-
|Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena
