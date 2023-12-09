The Marshall Thundering Herd (2-6) will be looking to stop a four-game losing skid when hitting the road against the Ohio Bobcats (5-3) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Convocation Center Ohio. It airs at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Ohio vs. Marshall Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Where: Convocation Center Ohio in Athens, Ohio
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other MAC Games

Ohio Stats Insights

  • This season, the Bobcats have a 46.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.7% higher than the 45.4% of shots the Thundering Herd's opponents have made.
  • Ohio has a 2-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 45.4% from the field.
  • The Bobcats are the 268th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Thundering Herd sit at 43rd.
  • The Bobcats average 79.9 points per game, only 1.5 fewer points than the 81.4 the Thundering Herd allow.
  • When Ohio totals more than 81.4 points, it is 2-1.

Ohio Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Offensively Ohio performed better in home games last season, posting 83.5 points per game, compared to 75.8 per game away from home.
  • In 2022-23, the Bobcats surrendered 65.7 points per game at home. Away from home, they allowed 79.6.
  • Ohio averaged 9.3 three-pointers per game with a 38.2% shooting percentage from downtown when playing at home, which was 0.5 more threes and 1.3% points better than it averaged in away games (8.8 threes per game, 36.9% three-point percentage).

Ohio Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/26/2023 Brown W 82-77 Baha Mar Convention Center
12/2/2023 Delaware W 74-73 Convocation Center Ohio
12/6/2023 Youngstown State L 78-72 Convocation Center Ohio
12/9/2023 Marshall - Convocation Center Ohio
12/18/2023 Defiance - Convocation Center Ohio
12/22/2023 @ Austin Peay - F&M Bank Arena

