Ohio State vs. Penn State December 9 Tickets & Start Time
Saturday's Big Ten schedule includes the Penn State Nittany Lions (4-2, 0-0 Big Ten) facing the Ohio State Buckeyes (4-1, 0-0 Big Ten) at 6:00 PM ET on BTN.
If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Ohio State vs. Penn State Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Saturday, December 9
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: BTN
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Ohio State Games
- November 29 at home vs Central Michigan
- November 25 at Santa Clara
- December 3 at home vs Minnesota
- December 6 at home vs Miami (OH)
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Ohio State Players to Watch
- Kanye Clary: 19.5 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Qudus Wahab: 9.3 PTS, 10.2 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.5 BLK
- Adrian Baldwin Jr.: 11.8 PTS, 2.2 REB, 3.0 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Nick Kern: 6.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Zach Hicks: 7.5 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Penn State Players to Watch
- Clary: 19.5 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Wahab: 9.3 PTS, 10.2 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.5 BLK
- Baldwin: 11.8 PTS, 2.2 REB, 3.0 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Kern: 6.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Hicks: 7.5 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Ohio State vs. Penn State Stat Comparison
|Penn State Rank
|Penn State AVG
|Ohio State AVG
|Ohio State Rank
|142nd
|77.5
|Points Scored
|77.2
|149th
|78th
|65.2
|Points Allowed
|67.0
|113th
|225th
|32.2
|Rebounds
|34.8
|126th
|116th
|10.2
|Off. Rebounds
|10.0
|126th
|130th
|8.0
|3pt Made
|7.8
|146th
|323rd
|10.3
|Assists
|13.2
|192nd
|162nd
|11.7
|Turnovers
|11.0
|112th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.