The Ohio Bobcats (3-2) will play the Marshall Thundering Herd (2-4) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

Ohio vs. Marshall Game Information

Ohio Players to Watch

  • Jaylin Hunter: 16.4 PTS, 5.0 REB, 5.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • AJ Clayton: 13.4 PTS, 6.0 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.2 BLK
  • Shereef Mitchell: 12.8 PTS, 4.0 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • AJ Brown: 11.8 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Elmore James: 11.0 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK

Marshall Players to Watch

  • Hunter: 16.4 PTS, 5.0 REB, 5.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Clayton: 13.4 PTS, 6.0 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.2 BLK
  • Mitchell: 12.8 PTS, 4.0 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Brown: 11.8 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • James: 11.0 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK

Ohio vs. Marshall Stat Comparison

Ohio Rank Ohio AVG Marshall AVG Marshall Rank
65th 82.2 Points Scored 74.0 203rd
257th 74.2 Points Allowed 81.2 337th
205th 32.8 Rebounds 34.2 149th
180th 9.2 Off. Rebounds 10.3 105th
88th 8.6 3pt Made 6.5 253rd
201st 13.0 Assists 15.2 86th
57th 10.0 Turnovers 13.2 256th

