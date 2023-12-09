The Marshall Thundering Herd (2-6) are 9.5-point underdogs as they look to turn around a four-game losing streak when they visit the Ohio Bobcats (5-3) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Convocation Center Ohio. The game airs at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has an over/under set at 158.5 points.

Ohio vs. Marshall Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Time: 4:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Where: Athens, Ohio

Venue: Convocation Center Ohio

Favorite Spread Over/Under Ohio -9.5 158.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Ohio Betting Records & Stats

Ohio and its opponents have gone over 158.5 combined points in three of eight games this season.

Ohio's matchups this year have an average total of 154.8, 3.7 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Bobcats are 3-5-0 ATS this season.

This season, Ohio has been favored eight times and won five of those games.

The Bobcats have played as a favorite of -450 or more twice this season and won both games.

Ohio has a 81.8% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Ohio vs. Marshall Over/Under Stats

Games Over 158.5 % of Games Over 158.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Ohio 3 37.5% 79.9 153.7 74.9 156.3 150 Marshall 2 28.6% 73.8 153.7 81.4 156.3 154.8

Additional Ohio Insights & Trends

The Bobcats score only 1.5 fewer points per game (79.9) than the Thundering Herd allow (81.4).

Ohio has a 1-2 record against the spread and a 2-1 record overall when putting up more than 81.4 points.

Ohio vs. Marshall Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Ohio 3-5-0 1-0 5-3-0 Marshall 1-6-0 0-1 3-4-0

Ohio vs. Marshall Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Ohio Marshall 14-1 Home Record 15-2 4-11 Away Record 9-5 9-4-0 Home ATS Record 10-5-0 6-8-0 Away ATS Record 8-5-0 83.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 84.5 75.8 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 79.4 6-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-8-0 10-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-5-0

