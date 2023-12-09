The Ohio Bobcats (1-2) meet the Syracuse Orange (4-1) at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023.

If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Ohio vs. Syracuse Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Saturday, December 9

Saturday, December 9 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Ohio Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Syracuse Players to Watch

Madi Mace: 8.3 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

8.3 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK Aylasia Fantrov: 6 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

6 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.3 BLK Bengisu Alper: 5.7 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 2.3 STL, 0 BLK

5.7 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 2.3 STL, 0 BLK Jaya McClure: 13 PTS, 1.5 REB, 3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0 BLK

13 PTS, 1.5 REB, 3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0 BLK Kennedi Watkins: 8.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 0.7 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.