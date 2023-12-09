The Syracuse Orange (7-1) will try to build on a four-game winning streak when hitting the road against the Ohio Bobcats (2-4) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Convocation Center Ohio. It airs at 1:00 PM ET.

Ohio Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
  • Where: Convocation Center Ohio in Athens, Ohio
  • TV: ESPN+
Ohio vs. Syracuse Scoring Comparison

  • The Orange put up 5.6 more points per game (80.9) than the Bobcats give up (75.3).
  • When it scores more than 75.3 points, Syracuse is 5-1.
  • Ohio is 2-2 when it allows fewer than 80.9 points.
  • The Bobcats record just 4.2 more points per game (63.8) than the Orange give up (59.6).
  • Ohio is 2-3 when scoring more than 59.6 points.
  • Syracuse is 5-0 when giving up fewer than 63.8 points.
  • This season the Bobcats are shooting 39.5% from the field, 2.6% higher than the Orange concede.
  • The Orange make 46.6% of their shots from the field, 5.9% higher than the Bobcats' defensive field-goal percentage.

Ohio Leaders

  • Jaya McClure: 13.4 PTS, 38.5 FG%, 35.0 3PT% (7-for-20)
  • Kennedi Watkins: 9.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 40.4 FG%, 21.4 3PT% (3-for-14)
  • Madi Mace: 5.5 PTS, 1.3 STL, 40.0 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (6-for-15)
  • Kate Dennis: 6.2 PTS, 41.4 FG%, 36.8 3PT% (7-for-19)
  • Bengisu Alper: 5.0 PTS, 1.3 STL, 31.3 FG%, 31.6 3PT% (6-for-19)

Ohio Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/26/2023 IUPUI W 75-71 Convocation Center Ohio
11/29/2023 Longwood L 75-72 Convocation Center Ohio
12/5/2023 @ Ohio State L 85-45 Value City Arena
12/9/2023 Syracuse - Convocation Center Ohio
12/17/2023 Indiana State - Convocation Center Ohio
12/21/2023 @ Butler - Hinkle Fieldhouse

