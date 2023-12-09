How to Watch the Ohio vs. Syracuse Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 9
The Syracuse Orange (7-1) will try to build on a four-game winning streak when hitting the road against the Ohio Bobcats (2-4) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Convocation Center Ohio. It airs at 1:00 PM ET.
Ohio Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Convocation Center Ohio in Athens, Ohio
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Ohio vs. Syracuse Scoring Comparison
- The Orange put up 5.6 more points per game (80.9) than the Bobcats give up (75.3).
- When it scores more than 75.3 points, Syracuse is 5-1.
- Ohio is 2-2 when it allows fewer than 80.9 points.
- The Bobcats record just 4.2 more points per game (63.8) than the Orange give up (59.6).
- Ohio is 2-3 when scoring more than 59.6 points.
- Syracuse is 5-0 when giving up fewer than 63.8 points.
- This season the Bobcats are shooting 39.5% from the field, 2.6% higher than the Orange concede.
- The Orange make 46.6% of their shots from the field, 5.9% higher than the Bobcats' defensive field-goal percentage.
Ohio Leaders
- Jaya McClure: 13.4 PTS, 38.5 FG%, 35.0 3PT% (7-for-20)
- Kennedi Watkins: 9.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 40.4 FG%, 21.4 3PT% (3-for-14)
- Madi Mace: 5.5 PTS, 1.3 STL, 40.0 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (6-for-15)
- Kate Dennis: 6.2 PTS, 41.4 FG%, 36.8 3PT% (7-for-19)
- Bengisu Alper: 5.0 PTS, 1.3 STL, 31.3 FG%, 31.6 3PT% (6-for-19)
Ohio Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/26/2023
|IUPUI
|W 75-71
|Convocation Center Ohio
|11/29/2023
|Longwood
|L 75-72
|Convocation Center Ohio
|12/5/2023
|@ Ohio State
|L 85-45
|Value City Arena
|12/9/2023
|Syracuse
|-
|Convocation Center Ohio
|12/17/2023
|Indiana State
|-
|Convocation Center Ohio
|12/21/2023
|@ Butler
|-
|Hinkle Fieldhouse
