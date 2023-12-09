The Syracuse Orange (7-1) will try to build on a four-game winning streak when hitting the road against the Ohio Bobcats (2-4) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Convocation Center Ohio. It airs at 1:00 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Ohio Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Convocation Center Ohio in Athens, Ohio

Convocation Center Ohio in Athens, Ohio TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Ohio vs. Syracuse Scoring Comparison

The Orange put up 5.6 more points per game (80.9) than the Bobcats give up (75.3).

When it scores more than 75.3 points, Syracuse is 5-1.

Ohio is 2-2 when it allows fewer than 80.9 points.

The Bobcats record just 4.2 more points per game (63.8) than the Orange give up (59.6).

Ohio is 2-3 when scoring more than 59.6 points.

Syracuse is 5-0 when giving up fewer than 63.8 points.

This season the Bobcats are shooting 39.5% from the field, 2.6% higher than the Orange concede.

The Orange make 46.6% of their shots from the field, 5.9% higher than the Bobcats' defensive field-goal percentage.

Ohio Leaders

Jaya McClure: 13.4 PTS, 38.5 FG%, 35.0 3PT% (7-for-20)

13.4 PTS, 38.5 FG%, 35.0 3PT% (7-for-20) Kennedi Watkins: 9.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 40.4 FG%, 21.4 3PT% (3-for-14)

9.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 40.4 FG%, 21.4 3PT% (3-for-14) Madi Mace: 5.5 PTS, 1.3 STL, 40.0 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (6-for-15)

5.5 PTS, 1.3 STL, 40.0 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (6-for-15) Kate Dennis: 6.2 PTS, 41.4 FG%, 36.8 3PT% (7-for-19)

6.2 PTS, 41.4 FG%, 36.8 3PT% (7-for-19) Bengisu Alper: 5.0 PTS, 1.3 STL, 31.3 FG%, 31.6 3PT% (6-for-19)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Ohio Schedule