On Saturday, December 9, 2023, the Los Angeles Lakers (14-9) take the court against the Indiana Pacers (12-8) at 8:30 PM ET on ABC and ESPN2.

If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Pacers vs. Lakers Game Information

Buy Tickets for This Game

Game Day: Saturday, December 9

Saturday, December 9 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: ABC, ESPN2

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Buy Tickets for Other Pacers Games

Pacers Players to Watch

Tyrese Haliburton is putting up 26.9 points, 4.0 rebounds and 11.9 assists per contest. He's also sinking 52.1% of his shots from the field and 44.7% from beyond the arc, with 4.0 triples per game (second in league).

Myles Turner is averaging 16.6 points, 7.9 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest. He's draining 50.7% of his shots from the floor and 32.9% from 3-point range, with 1.4 triples per game.

Bruce Brown gets the Pacers 12.7 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.8 assists per contest while putting up 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Buddy Hield is putting up 13.6 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.7 assists per contest. He is sinking 45.9% of his shots from the floor and 40.4% from beyond the arc, with 3.0 triples per contest.

Bennedict Mathurin gives the Pacers 13.2 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest while putting up 0.6 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Lakers Players to Watch

Anthony Davis posts 23.0 points, 12.6 rebounds and 3.1 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 1.0 steal and 2.8 blocks (first in NBA).

LeBron James posts 24.7 points, 6.6 assists and 7.6 boards per contest.

D'Angelo Russell posts 16.7 points, 6.5 assists and 3.3 boards per contest.

Austin Reaves posts 14.0 points, 4.7 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 1.0 steal and 0.1 blocks.

Christian Wood averages 7.0 points, 0.8 assists and 5.9 boards.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Pacers vs. Lakers Stat Comparison

Lakers Pacers 113.1 Points Avg. 128.4 112.0 Points Allowed Avg. 124.9 48.4% Field Goal % 50.8% 34.3% Three Point % 38.1%

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.