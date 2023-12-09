Ohio High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Paulding County Today - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 5:34 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the schedule in Paulding County, Ohio. To know how to stream the games, we have you covered below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Paulding County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Wayne Trace at Van Wert
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on December 9
- Location: Van Wert, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.