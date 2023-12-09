Ohio High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Shelby County Today - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
There is high school basketball action in Shelby County, Ohio today, and the inside scoop on how to stream these matchups is available in this article.
Shelby County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Jackson Center at Coldwater High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 9
- Location: Coldwater, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ansonia High School at Houston Senior High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 9
- Location: Houston, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Anna High School at Indian Lake
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 9
- Location: Lewistown, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
