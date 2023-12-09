Want to know how to watch high school basketball games in Summit County, Ohio today? We have you covered here.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Summit County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Mogadore at Crestwood High School

Game Time: 12:15 PM ET on December 9

12:15 PM ET on December 9 Location: Mantua, OH

Mantua, OH Conference: Portage Trail Conference

Portage Trail Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Washington High School - Massillon at Cuyahoga Falls High School