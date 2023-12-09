Saturday's game between the Toledo Rockets (4-4) and Northern Iowa Panthers (3-6) going head to head at Savage Arena has a projected final score of 81-73 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Toledo, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will start at 2:00 PM ET on December 9.

There is no line set for the game.

Toledo vs. Northern Iowa Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Where: Toledo, Ohio

Toledo, Ohio Venue: Savage Arena

Toledo vs. Northern Iowa Score Prediction

Prediction: Toledo 81, Northern Iowa 73

Spread & Total Prediction for Toledo vs. Northern Iowa

Computer Predicted Spread: Toledo (-7.1)

Toledo (-7.1) Computer Predicted Total: 154.0

Toledo has gone 5-3-0 against the spread, while Northern Iowa's ATS record this season is 2-5-0. The Rockets have a 3-5-0 record going over the point total, while games involving the Panthers have a record of 5-2-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Toledo Performance Insights

The Rockets outscore opponents by 2.5 points per game (scoring 79.3 points per game to rank 91st in college basketball while allowing 76.8 per contest to rank 302nd in college basketball) and have a +20 scoring differential overall.

The 26.5 rebounds per game Toledo averages rank 355th in the nation, and are 3.5 fewer than the 30.0 its opponents record per contest.

Toledo connects on 5.9 three-pointers per game (298th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 6.8 on average.

The Rockets' 100.0 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 77th in college basketball, and the 96.9 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 314th in college basketball.

Toledo wins the turnover battle by 4.2 per game, committing 11.4 (141st in college basketball) while its opponents average 15.6.

