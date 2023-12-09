The Northern Iowa Panthers (3-6) face the Toledo Rockets (4-4) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Savage Arena. It starts at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Toledo vs. Northern Iowa Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Savage Arena in Toledo, Ohio
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other MAC Games

Toledo Stats Insights

  • This season, the Rockets have a 48.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.5% higher than the 43.8% of shots the Panthers' opponents have knocked down.
  • Toledo has a 4-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 43.8% from the field.
  • The Panthers are the 247th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Rockets sit at 352nd.
  • The Rockets record 79.3 points per game, only 4.3 more points than the 75 the Panthers give up.
  • Toledo is 3-2 when scoring more than 75 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Toledo Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Toledo put up 90.5 points per game last year at home, which was 8.4 more points than it averaged on the road (82.1).
  • Defensively the Rockets were better at home last season, surrendering 74.4 points per game, compared to 77.4 when playing on the road.
  • In home games, Toledo sunk 1.5 more threes per game (9.7) than in road games (8.2). It also had a better three-point percentage at home (42.5%) compared to when playing on the road (39.9%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Toledo Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/24/2023 Indiana State L 76-74 Dollar Loan Center
12/2/2023 George Mason L 86-77 Savage Arena
12/6/2023 @ Oakland W 69-68 Athletics Center O'rena
12/9/2023 Northern Iowa - Savage Arena
12/13/2023 Marshall - Savage Arena
12/20/2023 Vermont - Savage Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.