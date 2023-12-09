The Northern Iowa Panthers (3-6) face the Toledo Rockets (4-4) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Savage Arena. It starts at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Toledo vs. Northern Iowa Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Savage Arena in Toledo, Ohio

Savage Arena in Toledo, Ohio TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other MAC Games

Toledo Stats Insights

This season, the Rockets have a 48.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.5% higher than the 43.8% of shots the Panthers' opponents have knocked down.

Toledo has a 4-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 43.8% from the field.

The Panthers are the 247th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Rockets sit at 352nd.

The Rockets record 79.3 points per game, only 4.3 more points than the 75 the Panthers give up.

Toledo is 3-2 when scoring more than 75 points.

Toledo Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Toledo put up 90.5 points per game last year at home, which was 8.4 more points than it averaged on the road (82.1).

Defensively the Rockets were better at home last season, surrendering 74.4 points per game, compared to 77.4 when playing on the road.

In home games, Toledo sunk 1.5 more threes per game (9.7) than in road games (8.2). It also had a better three-point percentage at home (42.5%) compared to when playing on the road (39.9%).

