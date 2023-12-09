How to Watch Toledo vs. Northern Iowa on TV or Live Stream - December 9
The Northern Iowa Panthers (3-6) face the Toledo Rockets (4-4) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Savage Arena. It starts at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Toledo vs. Northern Iowa Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Savage Arena in Toledo, Ohio
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Toledo Stats Insights
- This season, the Rockets have a 48.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.5% higher than the 43.8% of shots the Panthers' opponents have knocked down.
- Toledo has a 4-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 43.8% from the field.
- The Panthers are the 247th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Rockets sit at 352nd.
- The Rockets record 79.3 points per game, only 4.3 more points than the 75 the Panthers give up.
- Toledo is 3-2 when scoring more than 75 points.
Toledo Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Toledo put up 90.5 points per game last year at home, which was 8.4 more points than it averaged on the road (82.1).
- Defensively the Rockets were better at home last season, surrendering 74.4 points per game, compared to 77.4 when playing on the road.
- In home games, Toledo sunk 1.5 more threes per game (9.7) than in road games (8.2). It also had a better three-point percentage at home (42.5%) compared to when playing on the road (39.9%).
Toledo Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/24/2023
|Indiana State
|L 76-74
|Dollar Loan Center
|12/2/2023
|George Mason
|L 86-77
|Savage Arena
|12/6/2023
|@ Oakland
|W 69-68
|Athletics Center O'rena
|12/9/2023
|Northern Iowa
|-
|Savage Arena
|12/13/2023
|Marshall
|-
|Savage Arena
|12/20/2023
|Vermont
|-
|Savage Arena
