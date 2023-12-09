The Wright State Raiders (5-3) will be looking to build on a four-game home winning streak when squaring off against the Eastern Illinois Panthers (3-6) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Wright State University Nutter Center. It airs at 4:00 PM ET.

Wright State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Wright State University Nutter Center in Fairborn, Ohio TV: ESPN+

Wright State vs. Eastern Illinois Scoring Comparison

The Panthers' 63.7 points per game are 5.6 fewer points than the 69.3 the Raiders give up to opponents.

Eastern Illinois has put together a 2-2 record in games it scores more than 69.3 points.

Wright State has a 2-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 63.7 points.

The Raiders put up just 3.6 more points per game (73.5) than the Panthers give up (69.9).

When Wright State puts up more than 69.9 points, it is 5-0.

When Eastern Illinois allows fewer than 73.5 points, it is 3-3.

This season the Raiders are shooting 43.4% from the field, only 1.6% higher than Panthers give up.

Wright State Leaders

Alexis Hutchison: 17.0 PTS, 1.5 STL, 38.9 FG%, 24.5 3PT% (12-for-49)

17.0 PTS, 1.5 STL, 38.9 FG%, 24.5 3PT% (12-for-49) Layne Ferrell: 12.4 PTS, 1.9 STL, 1.8 BLK, 48.6 FG%, 46.2 3PT% (12-for-26)

12.4 PTS, 1.9 STL, 1.8 BLK, 48.6 FG%, 46.2 3PT% (12-for-26) Kacee Baumhower: 11.9 PTS, 1.5 STL, 37.9 FG%, 31.4 3PT% (11-for-35)

11.9 PTS, 1.5 STL, 37.9 FG%, 31.4 3PT% (11-for-35) Rachel Loobie: 7.6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 49.0 FG%

7.6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 49.0 FG% Cara VanKempen: 6.6 PTS, 54.3 FG%, 45.8 3PT% (11-for-24)

