How to Watch the Wright State vs. Eastern Illinois Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 11:00 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
The Wright State Raiders (5-3) will be looking to build on a four-game home winning streak when squaring off against the Eastern Illinois Panthers (3-6) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Wright State University Nutter Center. It airs at 4:00 PM ET.
Wright State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Wright State University Nutter Center in Fairborn, Ohio
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Wright State vs. Eastern Illinois Scoring Comparison
- The Panthers' 63.7 points per game are 5.6 fewer points than the 69.3 the Raiders give up to opponents.
- Eastern Illinois has put together a 2-2 record in games it scores more than 69.3 points.
- Wright State has a 2-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 63.7 points.
- The Raiders put up just 3.6 more points per game (73.5) than the Panthers give up (69.9).
- When Wright State puts up more than 69.9 points, it is 5-0.
- When Eastern Illinois allows fewer than 73.5 points, it is 3-3.
- This season the Raiders are shooting 43.4% from the field, only 1.6% higher than Panthers give up.
Wright State Leaders
- Alexis Hutchison: 17.0 PTS, 1.5 STL, 38.9 FG%, 24.5 3PT% (12-for-49)
- Layne Ferrell: 12.4 PTS, 1.9 STL, 1.8 BLK, 48.6 FG%, 46.2 3PT% (12-for-26)
- Kacee Baumhower: 11.9 PTS, 1.5 STL, 37.9 FG%, 31.4 3PT% (11-for-35)
- Rachel Loobie: 7.6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 49.0 FG%
- Cara VanKempen: 6.6 PTS, 54.3 FG%, 45.8 3PT% (11-for-24)
Wright State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/27/2023
|Marshall
|W 89-78
|Wright State University Nutter Center
|11/30/2023
|IUPUI
|W 79-67
|Wright State University Nutter Center
|12/3/2023
|@ Purdue Fort Wayne
|L 71-60
|Hilliard Gates Sports Center
|12/9/2023
|Eastern Illinois
|-
|Wright State University Nutter Center
|12/12/2023
|Bowling Green
|-
|Wright State University Nutter Center
|12/18/2023
|@ West Virginia
|-
|WVU Coliseum
