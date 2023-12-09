The Wright State Raiders (5-3) will be looking to build on a four-game home winning streak when squaring off against the Eastern Illinois Panthers (3-6) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Wright State University Nutter Center. It airs at 4:00 PM ET.

Wright State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Where: Wright State University Nutter Center in Fairborn, Ohio
  • TV: ESPN+
Wright State vs. Eastern Illinois Scoring Comparison

  • The Panthers' 63.7 points per game are 5.6 fewer points than the 69.3 the Raiders give up to opponents.
  • Eastern Illinois has put together a 2-2 record in games it scores more than 69.3 points.
  • Wright State has a 2-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 63.7 points.
  • The Raiders put up just 3.6 more points per game (73.5) than the Panthers give up (69.9).
  • When Wright State puts up more than 69.9 points, it is 5-0.
  • When Eastern Illinois allows fewer than 73.5 points, it is 3-3.
  • This season the Raiders are shooting 43.4% from the field, only 1.6% higher than Panthers give up.

Wright State Leaders

  • Alexis Hutchison: 17.0 PTS, 1.5 STL, 38.9 FG%, 24.5 3PT% (12-for-49)
  • Layne Ferrell: 12.4 PTS, 1.9 STL, 1.8 BLK, 48.6 FG%, 46.2 3PT% (12-for-26)
  • Kacee Baumhower: 11.9 PTS, 1.5 STL, 37.9 FG%, 31.4 3PT% (11-for-35)
  • Rachel Loobie: 7.6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 49.0 FG%
  • Cara VanKempen: 6.6 PTS, 54.3 FG%, 45.8 3PT% (11-for-24)

Wright State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/27/2023 Marshall W 89-78 Wright State University Nutter Center
11/30/2023 IUPUI W 79-67 Wright State University Nutter Center
12/3/2023 @ Purdue Fort Wayne L 71-60 Hilliard Gates Sports Center
12/9/2023 Eastern Illinois - Wright State University Nutter Center
12/12/2023 Bowling Green - Wright State University Nutter Center
12/18/2023 @ West Virginia - WVU Coliseum

