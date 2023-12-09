Saturday's game between the Cincinnati Bearcats (7-0) and Xavier Musketeers (4-5) at Cintas Center has a good chance to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 76-73, with Cincinnati securing the victory. Game time is at 6:30 PM ET on December 9.

Based on our computer prediction, Cincinnati projects to cover the 1.5-point spread in its matchup versus Xavier. The over/under is currently listed at 153.5, and the two teams are projected to come in below that total.

Xavier vs. Cincinnati Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Cintas Center

Cintas Center Line: Cincinnati -1.5

Cincinnati -1.5 Point Total: 153.5

153.5 Moneyline (To Win): Cincinnati -115, Xavier -105

Xavier vs. Cincinnati Score Prediction

Prediction: Cincinnati 76, Xavier 73

Spread & Total Prediction for Xavier vs. Cincinnati

Pick ATS: Cincinnati (-1.5)



Cincinnati (-1.5) Pick OU: Under (153.5)



Cincinnati's record against the spread so far this season is 4-3-0, while Xavier's is 4-4-0. The Bearcats are 5-2-0 and the Musketeers are 4-4-0 in terms of hitting the over. The two teams score an average of 162.9 points per game, 9.4 more points than this matchup's total.

Xavier Performance Insights

The Musketeers put up 75.6 points per game (158th in college basketball) while allowing 70.1 per outing (158th in college basketball). They have a +49 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 5.5 points per game.

Xavier wins the rebound battle by 2.6 boards on average. It collects 39.2 rebounds per game, 75th in college basketball, while its opponents grab 36.6.

Xavier knocks down 6.2 three-pointers per game (282nd in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 6.1. It shoots 32.6% from deep, and its opponents shoot 29.9%.

Xavier has committed 12.9 turnovers per game (262nd in college basketball) while forcing 12.1 (190th in college basketball).

