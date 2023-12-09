Saturday's game features the Cincinnati Bearcats (7-0) and the Xavier Musketeers (4-5) clashing at Cintas Center in what should be a tight matchup, with a projected 76-73 win for Cincinnati according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 6:30 PM ET on December 9.

There is no line set for the game.

Xavier vs. Cincinnati Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Cintas Center

Xavier vs. Cincinnati Score Prediction

Prediction: Cincinnati 76, Xavier 73

Spread & Total Prediction for Xavier vs. Cincinnati

Computer Predicted Spread: Cincinnati (-2.5)

Cincinnati (-2.5) Computer Predicted Total: 149.0

Xavier has gone 4-4-0 against the spread, while Cincinnati's ATS record this season is 4-3-0. The Musketeers have a 4-4-0 record hitting the over, while games involving the Bearcats have a record of 5-2-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Xavier Performance Insights

The Musketeers have a +49 scoring differential, topping opponents by 5.5 points per game. They're putting up 75.6 points per game to rank 158th in college basketball and are allowing 70.1 per contest to rank 160th in college basketball.

Xavier is 141st in the nation at 34.3 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 34.1 its opponents average.

Xavier connects on 6.2 three-pointers per game (282nd in college basketball) at a 32.6% rate (216th in college basketball), compared to the 6.1 its opponents make while shooting 29.9% from beyond the arc.

The Musketeers' 92.0 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 234th in college basketball, and the 85.4 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 86th in college basketball.

Xavier and its opponents have been mostly even in the turnover battle. The Musketeers commit 12.9 per game (257th in college basketball) and force 12.1 (192nd in college basketball action).

