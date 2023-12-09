Saturday's game between the Cincinnati Bearcats (7-0) and Xavier Musketeers (4-5) squaring off at Cintas Center has a projected final score of 76-73 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Cincinnati, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 6:30 PM ET on December 9.

According to our computer prediction, Cincinnati should cover the spread, which currently sits at 1.5. The two teams are projected to go under the 152.5 total.

Xavier vs. Cincinnati Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023

6:30 PM ET

Cincinnati, Ohio

Cintas Center

Cintas Center Line: Xavier -1.5

Xavier -1.5 Point Total: 152.5

152.5 Moneyline (To Win): Xavier -120, Cincinnati +100

Xavier vs. Cincinnati Score Prediction

Prediction: Cincinnati 76, Xavier 73

Spread & Total Prediction for Xavier vs. Cincinnati

Pick ATS: Cincinnati (+1.5)



Cincinnati (+1.5) Pick OU: Under (152.5)



Xavier is 4-4-0 against the spread this season compared to Cincinnati's 4-3-0 ATS record. The Musketeers have gone over the point total in four games, while Bearcats games have gone over five times. The two teams score 162.9 points per game, 10.4 more points than this matchup's total.

Xavier Performance Insights

The Musketeers' +49 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 5.5 points per game) is a result of scoring 75.6 points per game (159th in college basketball) while allowing 70.1 per outing (162nd in college basketball).

Xavier wins the rebound battle by 2.6 boards on average. It records 39.2 rebounds per game, which ranks 77th in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 36.6 per contest.

Xavier makes 6.2 three-pointers per game (282nd in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 6.1. It shoots 32.6% from deep while its opponents hit 29.9% from long range.

The Musketeers' 92 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 233rd in college basketball, and the 85.4 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 86th in college basketball.

Xavier and its opponents have been mostly even in the turnover battle. The Musketeers commit 12.9 per game (260th in college basketball) and force 12.1 (191st in college basketball action).

