Saturday's contest between the Cincinnati Bearcats (7-0) and Xavier Musketeers (4-5) matching up at Cintas Center has a projected final score of 76-73 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Cincinnati, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will tip off at 6:30 PM ET on December 9.

According to our computer prediction, Cincinnati projects to cover the 1.5-point spread in its matchup against Xavier. The over/under has been set at 153.5, and the two teams are projected to fall short of that total.

Xavier vs. Cincinnati Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Time: 6:30 PM ET

TV: Fox Sports 1

Where: Cincinnati, Ohio

Venue: Cintas Center

Cintas Center Line: Cincinnati -1.5

Cincinnati -1.5 Point Total: 153.5

153.5 Moneyline (To Win): Cincinnati -115, Xavier -105

Xavier vs. Cincinnati Score Prediction

Prediction: Cincinnati 76, Xavier 73

Spread & Total Prediction for Xavier vs. Cincinnati

Pick ATS: Cincinnati (-1.5)



Cincinnati (-1.5) Pick OU: Under (153.5)



Cincinnati is 4-3-0 against the spread, while Xavier's ATS record this season is 4-4-0. The Bearcats have a 5-2-0 record hitting the over, while games involving the Musketeers have a record of 4-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over. The teams average 162.9 points per game, 9.4 more points than this matchup's total.

Xavier Performance Insights

The Musketeers are outscoring opponents by 5.5 points per game, with a +49 scoring differential overall. They put up 75.6 points per game (159th in college basketball) and allow 70.1 per contest (162nd in college basketball).

Xavier pulls down 39.2 rebounds per game (77th in college basketball) while conceding 36.6 per contest to opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 2.6 boards per game.

Xavier knocks down 6.2 three-pointers per game (282nd in college basketball) at a 32.6% rate (216th in college basketball), compared to the 6.1 its opponents make, shooting 29.9% from deep.

Xavier has committed 12.9 turnovers per game (260th in college basketball) while forcing 12.1 (191st in college basketball).

