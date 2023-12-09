The Xavier Musketeers (4-5) will try to end a three-game home losing skid when squaring off versus the Cincinnati Bearcats (7-0) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Cintas Center, airing at 6:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

Xavier vs. Cincinnati Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Cintas Center in Cincinnati, Ohio

Cintas Center in Cincinnati, Ohio TV: FOX Sports Networks

Xavier Stats Insights

The Musketeers have shot at a 45.6% rate from the field this season, 3.7 percentage points higher than the 41.9% shooting opponents of the Bearcats have averaged.

Xavier has compiled a 3-2 straight-up record in games it shoots above 41.9% from the field.

The Musketeers are the 77th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bearcats sit at 26th.

The Musketeers score an average of 75.6 points per game, 10.6 more points than the 65 the Bearcats allow to opponents.

Xavier is 4-4 when it scores more than 65 points.

Xavier Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Xavier scored 83.6 points per game at home last season, and 80.5 away.

The Musketeers allowed fewer points at home (71.7 per game) than away (77.1) last season.

Xavier knocked down fewer 3-pointers at home (7.2 per game) than on the road (8.1) last season. It also had a lower 3-point percentage at home (38%) than away (40.5%).

