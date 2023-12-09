The Xavier Musketeers (4-5) will try to end a three-game home losing skid when squaring off versus the Cincinnati Bearcats (7-0) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Cintas Center, airing at 6:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Xavier vs. Cincinnati Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
  • Where: Cintas Center in Cincinnati, Ohio
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Big East Games

Xavier Stats Insights

  • The Musketeers have shot at a 45.6% rate from the field this season, 3.7 percentage points higher than the 41.9% shooting opponents of the Bearcats have averaged.
  • Xavier has compiled a 3-2 straight-up record in games it shoots above 41.9% from the field.
  • The Musketeers are the 77th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bearcats sit at 26th.
  • The Musketeers score an average of 75.6 points per game, 10.6 more points than the 65 the Bearcats allow to opponents.
  • Xavier is 4-4 when it scores more than 65 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Xavier Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Xavier scored 83.6 points per game at home last season, and 80.5 away.
  • The Musketeers allowed fewer points at home (71.7 per game) than away (77.1) last season.
  • Xavier knocked down fewer 3-pointers at home (7.2 per game) than on the road (8.1) last season. It also had a lower 3-point percentage at home (38%) than away (40.5%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Xavier Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/27/2023 Oakland L 78-76 Cintas Center
12/1/2023 Houston L 66-60 Cintas Center
12/5/2023 Delaware L 87-80 Cintas Center
12/9/2023 Cincinnati - Cintas Center
12/16/2023 Winthrop - Cintas Center
12/20/2023 @ St. John's - Carnesecca Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.