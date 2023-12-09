How to Watch Xavier vs. Cincinnati on TV or Live Stream - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 1:24 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Xavier Musketeers (4-5) will try to end a three-game home losing skid when squaring off versus the Cincinnati Bearcats (7-0) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Cintas Center, airing at 6:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.
Xavier vs. Cincinnati Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: Cintas Center in Cincinnati, Ohio
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
How to Watch Other Big East Games
- Central Michigan vs Creighton (2:00 PM ET | December 9)
- Louisville vs DePaul (2:00 PM ET | December 9)
Xavier Stats Insights
- The Musketeers have shot at a 45.6% rate from the field this season, 3.7 percentage points higher than the 41.9% shooting opponents of the Bearcats have averaged.
- Xavier has compiled a 3-2 straight-up record in games it shoots above 41.9% from the field.
- The Musketeers are the 77th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bearcats sit at 26th.
- The Musketeers score an average of 75.6 points per game, 10.6 more points than the 65 the Bearcats allow to opponents.
- Xavier is 4-4 when it scores more than 65 points.
Xavier Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Xavier scored 83.6 points per game at home last season, and 80.5 away.
- The Musketeers allowed fewer points at home (71.7 per game) than away (77.1) last season.
- Xavier knocked down fewer 3-pointers at home (7.2 per game) than on the road (8.1) last season. It also had a lower 3-point percentage at home (38%) than away (40.5%).
Xavier Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/27/2023
|Oakland
|L 78-76
|Cintas Center
|12/1/2023
|Houston
|L 66-60
|Cintas Center
|12/5/2023
|Delaware
|L 87-80
|Cintas Center
|12/9/2023
|Cincinnati
|-
|Cintas Center
|12/16/2023
|Winthrop
|-
|Cintas Center
|12/20/2023
|@ St. John's
|-
|Carnesecca Arena
