The Cincinnati Bearcats (7-0) will attempt to extend a seven-game winning streak when they hit the road to play the Xavier Musketeers (4-5) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Cintas Center as just 1.5-point underdogs. The contest airs at 6:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1. The over/under for the matchup is set at 152.5.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Xavier vs. Cincinnati Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Cintas Center

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Xavier -1.5 152.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Xavier Betting Records & Stats

Xavier's games this season have featured more combined points than this contest's total of 152.5 points four times.

Xavier has an average point total of 145.7 in its outings this year, 6.8 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Musketeers have a 4-4-0 record against the spread this season.

Xavier has entered the game as favorites six times this season and won three of those games.

The Musketeers have a record of 3-3 in games where oddsmakers favor them by at least -120 on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 54.5% chance of a victory for Xavier.

Xavier vs. Cincinnati Over/Under Stats

Games Over 152.5 % of Games Over 152.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Xavier 4 50% 75.6 162.9 70.1 135.1 146.9 Cincinnati 5 71.4% 87.3 162.9 65.0 135.1 145.6

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Xavier Insights & Trends

The 75.6 points per game the Musketeers record are 10.6 more points than the Bearcats allow (65.0).

When Xavier scores more than 65.0 points, it is 3-4 against the spread and 4-4 overall.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Xavier vs. Cincinnati Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Xavier 4-4-0 2-4 4-4-0 Cincinnati 4-3-0 0-0 5-2-0

Xavier vs. Cincinnati Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Xavier Cincinnati 15-2 Home Record 16-3 7-4 Away Record 5-7 8-7-0 Home ATS Record 9-4-0 5-4-0 Away ATS Record 5-5-0 83.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 82.6 80.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 70.7 12-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-6-0 4-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-5-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.