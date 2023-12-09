The Xavier Musketeers (4-5) are just 1.5-point underdogs as they look to end a three-game home losing streak when they host the Cincinnati Bearcats (7-0) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Cintas Center. The matchup airs at 6:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1. The matchup's over/under is set at 153.5.

Xavier vs. Cincinnati Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Cintas Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Cincinnati -1.5 153.5

Musketeers Betting Records & Stats

Xavier has played four games this season that finished with a combined score higher than 153.5 points.

The average total for Xavier's games this season is 145.7 points, 7.8 fewer points than this game's over/under.

Xavier has a 4-4-0 record against the spread this season.

Xavier was defeated in both of the match ups it has played as underdogs this season.

The Musketeers have not won as an underdog of -105 or more on the moneyline this season in two such games.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Xavier has a 51.2% chance of pulling out a win.

Xavier vs. Cincinnati Over/Under Stats

Games Over 153.5 % of Games Over 153.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Cincinnati 5 71.4% 87.3 162.9 65.0 135.1 145.6 Xavier 4 50% 75.6 162.9 70.1 135.1 146.9

Additional Xavier Insights & Trends

The Musketeers score 10.6 more points per game (75.6) than the Bearcats allow their opponents to score (65.0).

Xavier is 3-4 against the spread and 4-4 overall when it scores more than 65.0 points.

Xavier vs. Cincinnati Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Cincinnati 4-3-0 4-3 5-2-0 Xavier 4-4-0 2-0 4-4-0

Xavier vs. Cincinnati Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Cincinnati Xavier 16-3 Home Record 15-2 5-7 Away Record 7-4 9-4-0 Home ATS Record 8-7-0 5-5-0 Away ATS Record 5-4-0 82.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 83.6 70.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 80.5 7-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 12-3-0 5-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-5-0

