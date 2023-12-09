Saturday's game at DeGol Arena has the Youngstown State Penguins (3-6) taking on the Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (1-7) at 4:00 PM ET on December 9. Our computer prediction projects a 64-56 win for Youngstown State.

In their most recent matchup on Wednesday, the Penguins secured a 53-52 win over Akron.

Youngstown State vs. Saint Francis (PA) Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: DeGol Arena in Loretto, Pennsylvania

Youngstown State vs. Saint Francis (PA) Score Prediction

Prediction: Youngstown State 64, Saint Francis (PA) 56

Youngstown State Schedule Analysis

The Penguins' best win this season came against the Akron Zips, a squad ranked outside the top 100 (No. 265) in our computer rankings. The Penguins brought home the 53-52 win at home on December 6.

Against Quadrant 4 opponents, Youngstown State is 2-3 (.400%) -- tied for the 18th-most losses.

Youngstown State 2023-24 Best Wins

53-52 at home over Akron (No. 265) on December 6

55-41 at home over Xavier (No. 326) on November 8

Youngstown State Leaders

Emily Saunders: 11.7 PTS, 1.6 BLK, 64.9 FG%

11.7 PTS, 1.6 BLK, 64.9 FG% Malia Magestro: 7.6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 29.2 FG%, 27.9 3PT% (12-for-43)

7.6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 29.2 FG%, 27.9 3PT% (12-for-43) Paige Shy: 7.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 32.4 FG%, 27.5 3PT% (11-for-40)

7.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 32.4 FG%, 27.5 3PT% (11-for-40) Shay-Lee Kirby: 8.9 PTS, 40.7 FG%, 35.0 3PT% (14-for-40)

8.9 PTS, 40.7 FG%, 35.0 3PT% (14-for-40) Dena Jarrells: 8.2 PTS, 35.3 FG%, 24.4 3PT% (10-for-41)

Youngstown State Performance Insights

The Penguins have a -23 scoring differential, falling short by 2.5 points per game. They're putting up 56.8 points per game, 307th in college basketball, and are giving up 59.3 per outing to rank 100th in college basketball.

