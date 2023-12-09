Youngstown State vs. Saint Francis (PA) December 9 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (0-5) play the Youngstown State Penguins (2-4) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023.
Youngstown State vs. Saint Francis (PA) Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 9
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
Youngstown State Players to Watch
- Kendall Carruthers: 11.4 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Harris Robinson: 3.8 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Destini Ward: 5.6 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Yanessa Boyd: 9.0 PTS, 1.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Marina Artero: 3.0 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
Saint Francis (PA) Players to Watch
