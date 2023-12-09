The Western Michigan Broncos (2-4) play the Youngstown State Penguins (3-3) at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

Youngstown State vs. Western Michigan Game Information

Youngstown State Players to Watch

Seth Hubbard: 17.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK

17.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK Owen Lobsinger: 10.3 PTS, 6.0 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

10.3 PTS, 6.0 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK Titus Wright: 7.8 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.8 BLK

7.8 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.8 BLK Jefferson Monegro: 7.0 PTS, 2.7 REB, 4.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

7.0 PTS, 2.7 REB, 4.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK Anthony Crump: 3.3 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

Western Michigan Players to Watch

Youngstown State vs. Western Michigan Stat Comparison

Western Michigan Rank Western Michigan AVG Youngstown State AVG Youngstown State Rank 309th 66.8 Points Scored 74.3 198th 174th 71.0 Points Allowed 72.8 214th 222nd 32.3 Rebounds 34.7 127th 127th 10.0 Off. Rebounds 9.5 157th 64th 9.0 3pt Made 8.3 102nd 212th 12.8 Assists 13.2 194th 325th 14.3 Turnovers 11.3 140th

