Saturday's game that pits the Youngstown State Penguins (6-3) versus the Western Michigan Broncos (2-6) at University Arena has a projected final score of 73-68 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Youngstown State, who we project as a slight favorite in this matchup. Tipoff is at 1:00 PM on December 9.

There is no line set for the game.

Youngstown State vs. Western Michigan Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Where: Kalamazoo, Michigan

Kalamazoo, Michigan Venue: University Arena

Youngstown State vs. Western Michigan Score Prediction

Prediction: Youngstown State 73, Western Michigan 68

Spread & Total Prediction for Youngstown State vs. Western Michigan

Computer Predicted Spread: Youngstown State (-4.3)

Youngstown State (-4.3) Computer Predicted Total: 141.1

Western Michigan has compiled a 4-4-0 record against the spread this season, while Youngstown State is 5-2-0. A total of four out of the Broncos' games this season have hit the over, and three of the Penguins' games have gone over.

Youngstown State Performance Insights

The Penguins outscore opponents by 6.0 points per game (posting 76.6 points per game, 143rd in college basketball, and allowing 70.6 per contest, 175th in college basketball) and have a +54 scoring differential.

Youngstown State prevails in the rebound battle by an average of 6.2 boards. It records 36.2 rebounds per game (60th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 30.0.

Youngstown State connects on 8.3 three-pointers per game (106th in college basketball) at a 32.2% rate (228th in college basketball), compared to the 7.9 its opponents make, shooting 34.0% from beyond the arc.

Youngstown State and its opponents have been relatively even in the turnover battle. The Penguins commit 11.1 per game (120th in college basketball) and force 11.0 (274th in college basketball).

