How to Watch Youngstown State vs. Western Michigan on TV or Live Stream - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 7:16 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Youngstown State Penguins (6-3) will try to extend a three-game winning streak when visiting the Western Michigan Broncos (2-6) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at University Arena. This game is at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Youngstown State vs. Western Michigan Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: University Arena in Kalamazoo, Michigan
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Youngstown State Stats Insights
- This season, the Penguins have a 43.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.3% lower than the 44.2% of shots the Broncos' opponents have knocked down.
- In games Youngstown State shoots higher than 44.2% from the field, it is 4-0 overall.
- The Penguins are the 59th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Broncos rank 253rd.
- The Penguins average only 4.5 more points per game (76.6) than the Broncos allow (72.1).
- Youngstown State has a 5-0 record when scoring more than 72.1 points.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Youngstown State Home & Away Comparison
- Youngstown State scores 86.8 points per game at home, compared to 68.4 points per game in road games, a difference of 18.4 points per contest.
- In home games, the Penguins are allowing 7.7 fewer points per game (66.3) than away from home (74.0).
- In home games, Youngstown State is averaging 1.2 more three-pointers per game (9.0) than in away games (7.8). It also has a higher three-point percentage at home (34.3%) compared to in away games (30.5%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Youngstown State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/29/2023
|Cleveland State
|W 94-69
|Beeghly Center
|12/2/2023
|@ Robert Morris
|W 71-57
|UPMC Events Center
|12/6/2023
|@ Ohio
|W 78-72
|Convocation Center Ohio
|12/9/2023
|@ Western Michigan
|-
|University Arena
|12/14/2023
|Bethany (WV)
|-
|Beeghly Center
|12/18/2023
|Westminster (PA)
|-
|Beeghly Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.