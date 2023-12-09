The Youngstown State Penguins (6-3) will attempt to extend a three-game winning streak when visiting the Western Michigan Broncos (2-6) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at University Arena. It airs at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Youngstown State vs. Western Michigan matchup.

Youngstown State vs. Western Michigan Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Where: University Arena in Kalamazoo, Michigan

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Youngstown State vs. Western Michigan Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Youngstown State Moneyline Western Michigan Moneyline BetMGM Youngstown State (-5.5) 144.5 -250 +195 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Youngstown State (-5.5) 142.5 -230 +188 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Youngstown State vs. Western Michigan Betting Trends

Youngstown State has compiled a 5-2-0 ATS record so far this year.

So far this season, three out of the Penguins' seven games have hit the over.

Western Michigan has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover four times.

Broncos games have gone over the point total four out of eight times this year.

