The Cleveland State Vikings (8-1) welcome in the Akron Zips (3-4) after victories in six home games in a row. It begins at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 10, 2023.

Akron Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio

Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio TV: ESPN+

Akron vs. Cleveland State Scoring Comparison

The Zips score an average of 64.7 points per game, just 4.7 more points than the 60 the Vikings allow to opponents.

Akron has put together a 2-2 record in games it scores more than 60 points.

Cleveland State's record is 7-0 when it allows fewer than 64.7 points.

The 80.7 points per game the Vikings put up are 14.6 more points than the Zips allow (66.1).

Cleveland State has a 7-1 record when putting up more than 66.1 points.

When Akron allows fewer than 80.7 points, it is 3-3.

The Vikings shoot 48.6% from the field, 7.3% higher than the Zips allow defensively.

The Zips' 40.7 shooting percentage from the field is 2.1 higher than the Vikings have given up.

Akron Leaders

Reagan Bass: 21.6 PTS, 10.6 REB, 1.3 STL, 51 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (3-for-9)

21.6 PTS, 10.6 REB, 1.3 STL, 51 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (3-for-9) Morgan Haney: 10.4 PTS, 1.1 STL, 32.9 FG%, 28.9 3PT% (11-for-38)

10.4 PTS, 1.1 STL, 32.9 FG%, 28.9 3PT% (11-for-38) Lanae Riley: 9.4 PTS, 45.5 FG%, 53.8 3PT% (7-for-13)

9.4 PTS, 45.5 FG%, 53.8 3PT% (7-for-13) Zakia Rasheed: 7.6 PTS, 1.6 STL, 37.8 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (8-for-22)

7.6 PTS, 1.6 STL, 37.8 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (8-for-22) Alexus Mobley: 7.3 PTS, 41.3 FG%

Akron Schedule