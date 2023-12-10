Indianapolis (7-5) brings a four-game winning streak into a matchup with Cincinnati on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at Paycor Stadium. The spread forecasts a close game, with the Bengals favored by 2.5 points. The over/under is set at 44 in the contest.

Wanting to make some live bets on this week's tilt between the Bengals and Colts? Keep your browser locked on this page, as we offer all of the numbers and trends you need to know to make informed in-game bets.

Sign up to live bet on the Bengals-Colts matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Watch Colts vs Bengals on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bengals vs. Colts Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

The Bengals have led after the first quarter in four games, have been behind after the first quarter in four games, and have been knotted up after the first quarter in four games in 2023.

Cincinnati's offense is averaging 4.8 points in the first quarter this year. On the other side of the ball, it is giving up 4.0 points on average in the first quarter.

The Colts have led six times, have been losing four times, and have been knotted up two times at the conclusion of the first quarter this season.

2nd Quarter

In 12 games this year, the Bengals have been outscored in the second quarter seven times and won five times.

Cincinnati's offense is averaging 4.3 points in the second quarter this season. Defensively, it is allowing 9.0 points on average in the second quarter.

So far this season, the Colts have won the second quarter in four games, been outscored in the second quarter in four games, and they've been knotted up in the second quarter in four games.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

3rd Quarter

In 12 games this year, the Bengals have outscored their opponent in the third quarter three times, been outscored six times, and tied three times.

On offense, Cincinnati is averaging 4.2 points in the third quarter (16th-ranked) this year. It is surrendering 5.4 points on average in the third quarter (24th-ranked) on defense.

Looking at the third quarter, the Colts have won the third quarter in four games this season, been outscored in the third quarter in seven games, and been knotted up in the third quarter in one game.

4th Quarter

In 12 games this year, the Bengals have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter four times, been outscored four times, and tied four times.

Cincinnati's offense is averaging 5.8 points in the fourth quarter this season. On defense, it is giving up 5.5 points on average in that quarter.

In the Colts' 12 games this year, they have won the fourth quarter five times, lost six times, and tied one time.

BetMGM is your home for live betting the NFL this season.

Bengals vs. Colts Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

The Bengals have led after the first half in four games, have been behind after the first half in six games, and have been tied after the first half in two games in 2023.

The Colts have been leading after the first half in seven games this season. The team has trailed after the first half in five games.

2nd Half

The Bengals have outscored their opponent in the second half in three games this season (3-0 in those contests), been outscored in the second half in five games (1-4), and they've been knotted up in the second half in four games (2-2).

Cincinnati's offense is averaging 10.0 points in the second half this year. Defensively, it is allowing 10.9 points on average in the second half.

Out of 12 games this year, the Colts have won the second half four times, been outscored six times, and been knotted up two times.

Rep the Bengals or the Colts with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.