Ja'Marr Chase and the Cincinnati Bengals face the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET, at Paycor Stadium.

Most of the key contributors for the Bengals and the Colts will have player props available for this game.

Sign up to bet on the Bengals-Colts matchup or any other NFL game at FanDuel, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Joe Mixon Touchdown Odds

Mixon Odds to Score First TD: +390

Mixon Odds to Score Anytime TD: +160

Zack Moss Touchdown Odds

Moss Odds to Score First TD: +450

Moss Odds to Score Anytime TD: +195

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

More Bengals Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Tyler Boyd - - 31.5 (-113) Jake Browning 227.5 (-113) 12.5 (-113) - Ja'Marr Chase - - 68.5 (-113) Tee Higgins - - 36.5 (-113) Tanner Hudson - - 24.5 (-113) Joe Mixon - 60.5 (-113) 21.5 (-113)

More Colts Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Gardner Minshew 230.5 (-113) 2.5 (-106) - Michael Pittman Jr. - - 73.5 (-113) Zack Moss - 75.5 (-113) 15.5 (-113) Kylen Granson - - 13.5 (-113) Alec Pierce - - 27.5 (-113) Josh Downs - - 42.5 (-113)

Get the best new user bonus at FanDuel when you use our link to sign up to be on the NFL!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.