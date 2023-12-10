The Indianapolis Colts (7-5) take a four-game winning streak into a meeting with the Cincinnati Bengals (6-6) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at Paycor Stadium.

How to Watch Bengals vs. Colts

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio

Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio TV: CBS

Bengals Insights

The Bengals rack up 4.2 fewer points per game (20.5) than the Colts allow (24.7).

The Bengals rack up 47 fewer yards per game (308.3) than the Colts allow per matchup (355.3).

This season, Cincinnati averages 82.5 yards per game on the ground, 50.8 fewer than Indianapolis allows per contest (133.3).

This year, the Bengals have 10 turnovers, 10 fewer than the Colts have takeaways (20).

Bengals Home Performance

In home games, the Bengals put up 20.2 points per game and give up 20. That's less than they score (20.5) and allow (22.8) overall.

At home, the Bengals rack up 300.7 yards per game and concede 395.5. That's less than they gain overall (308.3), but more than they allow (388.2).

Cincinnati accumulates 246.7 passing yards per game at home (20.9 more than its overall average), and gives up 271.3 at home (17 more than overall).

At home, the Bengals accumulate 54 rushing yards per game and give up 124.2. That's less than they gain (82.5) and allow (133.9) overall.

The Bengals convert 41.5% of third downs in home games (4.9% higher than their overall average), and give up 43% at home (0.8% lower than overall).

Bengals Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 11/16/2023 at Baltimore L 34-20 Amazon Prime Video 11/26/2023 Pittsburgh L 16-10 CBS 12/4/2023 at Jacksonville W 34-31 ABC/ESPN 12/10/2023 Indianapolis - CBS 12/16/2023 Minnesota - NFL Network 12/23/2023 at Pittsburgh - NBC 12/31/2023 at Kansas City - CBS

