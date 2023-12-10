How to Watch Bengals vs. Colts on TV or Free Live Stream - Week 14
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 7:57 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
The Indianapolis Colts (7-5) take a four-game winning streak into a meeting with the Cincinnati Bengals (6-6) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at Paycor Stadium.
In the story below, we lay out all the info you need to watch this game on Fubo.
How to Watch Bengals vs. Colts
- When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio
- TV: CBS
- Live Stream on Fubo: Start your free trial today!
Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a 7-day free trial to Fubo!
Bengals Insights
- The Bengals rack up 4.2 fewer points per game (20.5) than the Colts allow (24.7).
- The Bengals rack up 47 fewer yards per game (308.3) than the Colts allow per matchup (355.3).
- This season, Cincinnati averages 82.5 yards per game on the ground, 50.8 fewer than Indianapolis allows per contest (133.3).
- This year, the Bengals have 10 turnovers, 10 fewer than the Colts have takeaways (20).
Bengals Home Performance
- In home games, the Bengals put up 20.2 points per game and give up 20. That's less than they score (20.5) and allow (22.8) overall.
- At home, the Bengals rack up 300.7 yards per game and concede 395.5. That's less than they gain overall (308.3), but more than they allow (388.2).
- Cincinnati accumulates 246.7 passing yards per game at home (20.9 more than its overall average), and gives up 271.3 at home (17 more than overall).
- At home, the Bengals accumulate 54 rushing yards per game and give up 124.2. That's less than they gain (82.5) and allow (133.9) overall.
- The Bengals convert 41.5% of third downs in home games (4.9% higher than their overall average), and give up 43% at home (0.8% lower than overall).
Watch the NFL and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial of Fubo.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Bengals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|11/16/2023
|at Baltimore
|L 34-20
|Amazon Prime Video
|11/26/2023
|Pittsburgh
|L 16-10
|CBS
|12/4/2023
|at Jacksonville
|W 34-31
|ABC/ESPN
|12/10/2023
|Indianapolis
|-
|CBS
|12/16/2023
|Minnesota
|-
|NFL Network
|12/23/2023
|at Pittsburgh
|-
|NBC
|12/31/2023
|at Kansas City
|-
|CBS
Regional restrictions may apply, check the Fubo website for full details about what is offered in your area.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.