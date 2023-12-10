The Indianapolis Colts (7-5) are favored by just 1 point as they attempt to extend their four-game winning streak going in a matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals (6-6) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at Paycor Stadium. This contest has a listed total of 43 points.

The recent betting trends and insights for the Colts can be found below before they take on the Bengals. The betting trends and insights for the Bengals can be found below before they face the Colts.

Bengals vs. Colts Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Indianapolis Moneyline Cincinnati Moneyline BetMGM Colts (-1) 43 -115 -105 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Colts (-1.5) 42.5 -112 -104 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Cincinnati vs. Indianapolis Game Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio

Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio TV Info: CBS

Bengals vs. Colts Betting Insights

Cincinnati is 5-6-1 against the spread this year.

The Bengals have won twice ATS (2-2) as a 1-point underdog or greater this season.

Cincinnati has played 12 games this season, and six of them have hit the over.

So far this season, Indianapolis has put together an 8-4-0 record against the spread.

The Colts' ATS record as 1-point favorites or more is 4-0.

Indianapolis has hit the over in eight of its 12 games with a set total (66.7%).

