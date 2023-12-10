Big East teams will hit the court across six games on Sunday in college basketball action. That includes the UConn Huskies squaring off against the North Carolina Tar Heels at Mohegan Sun Arena.

Big East Women's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV Rhode Island Rams at St. John's Red Storm 2:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 10 - Chicago State Cougars at Butler Bulldogs 2:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 10 - Xavier Musketeers at Cincinnati Bearcats 2:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 10 - Creighton Bluejays at Wyoming Cowgirls 3:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 10 Stadium (Live stream on Fubo) Marquette Golden Eagles at Illinois State Redbirds 3:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 10 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) UConn Huskies vs. North Carolina Tar Heels 5:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 10 ESPN

