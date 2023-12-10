Who’s the Best Team in the Big East? See our Weekly Women's Big East Power Rankings
Which basketball team sits on top of the Big East? Keep reading, as we've got power rankings to update you on where each team stands.
Big East Power Rankings
1. UConn
- Current Record: 6-3 | Projected Record: 25-5
- Overall Rank: 8th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 1st
- Last Game: W 76-64 vs North Carolina
Next Game
- Opponent: Louisville
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16
- TV Channel: FOX
2. Creighton
- Current Record: 7-2 | Projected Record: 25-3
- Overall Rank: 14th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 10th
- Last Game: L 76-70 vs Marquette
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Drake
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
3. Marquette
- Current Record: 10-0 | Projected Record: 26-3
- Overall Rank: 24th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 130th
- Last Game: W 76-70 vs Creighton
Next Game
- Opponent: Appalachian State
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17
- TV Channel: FloHoops
4. Seton Hall
- Current Record: 7-3 | Projected Record: 18-11
- Overall Rank: 49th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 162nd
- Last Game: W 67-27 vs Fairleigh Dickinson
Next Game
- Opponent: UNLV
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16
5. Villanova
- Current Record: 6-4 | Projected Record: 17-12
- Overall Rank: 57th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 33rd
- Last Game: L 61-58 vs Princeton
Next Game
- Opponent: @ St. John's (NY)
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16
6. DePaul
- Current Record: 6-5 | Projected Record: 17-14
- Overall Rank: 79th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 92nd
- Last Game: W 90-65 vs Northwestern
Next Game
- Opponent: Alabama State
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17
7. Georgetown
- Current Record: 8-1 | Projected Record: 19-10
- Overall Rank: 92nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 321st
- Last Game: W 61-40 vs Colgate
Next Game
- Opponent: Wake Forest
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17
8. St. John's (NY)
- Current Record: 5-6 | Projected Record: 11-19
- Overall Rank: 123rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 157th
- Last Game: W 55-44 vs Rhode Island
Next Game
- Opponent: Villanova
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16
9. Butler
- Current Record: 7-3 | Projected Record: 12-16
- Overall Rank: 129th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 223rd
- Last Game: W 84-51 vs Chicago State
Next Game
- Opponent: @ UConn
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19
10. Providence
- Current Record: 5-5 | Projected Record: 9-22
- Overall Rank: 163rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 175th
- Last Game: W 63-58 vs Yale
Next Game
- Opponent: Sacred Heart
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16
11. Xavier
- Current Record: 0-8 | Projected Record: 0-27
- Overall Rank: 323rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 144th
- Last Game: L 69-47 vs Cincinnati
Next Game
- Opponent: SIU-Edwardsville
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16
