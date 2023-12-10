Who’s the Best Team in the Big Ten? See our Weekly Big Ten Power Rankings
Want to know which basketball team sits on top of the Big Ten? We break it all down below in our newly updated power rankings.
Big Ten Power Rankings
Projected records only reflect games against Division 1 opponents.
1. Purdue
- Current Record: 9-1 | Projected Record: 29-2
- Odds to Win Big Ten: -144
- Overall Rank: 2nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 2nd
- Last Game: W 92-86 vs Alabama
Next Game
- Opponent: Arizona
- Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 16
- TV Channel: Peacock
2. Illinois
- Current Record: 7-2 | Projected Record: 25-6
- Odds to Win Big Ten: +700
- Overall Rank: 11th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 46th
- Last Game: L 86-79 vs Tennessee
Next Game
- Opponent: Colgate
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17
- TV Channel: Big Ten Network (Watch on Fubo)
3. Ohio State
- Current Record: 8-2 | Projected Record: 27-5
- Odds to Win Big Ten: +1600
- Overall Rank: 21st
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 66th
- Last Game: L 83-80 vs Penn State
Next Game
- Opponent: @ UCLA
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16
- TV Channel: CBS (Watch on Fubo)
4. Wisconsin
- Current Record: 7-3 | Projected Record: 24-7
- Odds to Win Big Ten: +700
- Overall Rank: 26th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 6th
- Last Game: L 98-73 vs Arizona
Next Game
- Opponent: Jacksonville State
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 15
- TV Channel: Big Ten Network (Watch on Fubo)
5. Michigan State
- Current Record: 4-5 | Projected Record: 18-13
- Odds to Win Big Ten: +1400
- Overall Rank: 40th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 26th
- Last Game: L 77-70 vs Nebraska
Next Game
- Opponent: Baylor
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16
- TV Channel: FOX (Watch on Fubo)
6. Michigan
- Current Record: 5-5 | Projected Record: 16-15
- Odds to Win Big Ten: +4000
- Overall Rank: 41st
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 28th
- Last Game: W 90-80 vs Iowa
Next Game
- Opponent: Eastern Michigan
- Game Time: 2:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 16
- TV Channel: Big Ten Network (Watch on Fubo)
7. Northwestern
- Current Record: 7-2 | Projected Record: 22-9
- Odds to Win Big Ten: +2500
- Overall Rank: 47th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 92nd
- Last Game: L 75-73 vs Chicago State
Next Game
- Opponent: @ DePaul
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 16
- TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks (Watch on Fubo)
8. Iowa
- Current Record: 5-5 | Projected Record: 16-15
- Odds to Win Big Ten: +3500
- Overall Rank: 56th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 17th
- Last Game: L 90-80 vs Michigan
Next Game
- Opponent: Florida A&M
- Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 16
- TV Channel: Big Ten Network (Watch on Fubo)
9. Nebraska
- Current Record: 8-2 | Projected Record: 18-13
- Odds to Win Big Ten: +4000
- Overall Rank: 60th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 168th
- Last Game: W 77-70 vs Michigan State
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Kansas State
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
10. Minnesota
- Current Record: 8-3 | Projected Record: 17-14
- Odds to Win Big Ten: +15000
- Overall Rank: 80th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 303rd
- Last Game: W 101-65 vs IUPUI
Next Game
- Opponent: Ball State
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22
- TV Channel: B1G+
11. Rutgers
- Current Record: 6-3 | Projected Record: 13-18
- Odds to Win Big Ten: +3000
- Overall Rank: 85th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 95th
- Last Game: W 70-63 vs Seton Hall
Next Game
- Opponent: LIU
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16
- TV Channel: B1G+
12. Penn State
- Current Record: 5-5 | Projected Record: 11-20
- Odds to Win Big Ten: +8000
- Overall Rank: 100th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 133rd
- Last Game: W 83-80 vs Ohio State
Next Game
- Opponent: Georgia Tech
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16
- TV Channel: Big Ten Network (Watch on Fubo)
13. Indiana
- Current Record: 7-2 | Projected Record: 11-20
- Odds to Win Big Ten: +1800
- Overall Rank: 122nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 81st
- Last Game: L 104-76 vs Auburn
Next Game
- Opponent: Kansas
- Game Time: 12:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 16
- TV Channel: CBS (Watch on Fubo)
14. Maryland
- Current Record: 6-4 | Projected Record: 9-22
- Odds to Win Big Ten: +3000
- Overall Rank: 131st
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 288th
- Last Game: W 105-65 vs Alcorn State
Next Game
- Opponent: Nicholls State
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20
- TV Channel: Big Ten Network (Watch on Fubo)
