A clash featuring one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference versus one of the worst is set for Sunday at 1:00 PM ET, when the third-place Florida Panthers (16-8-2) visit the 15th-place Columbus Blue Jackets (9-15-5).

You can watch along on BSOH, BSFL, and NHL Network as the Panthers play the Blue Jackets.

Panthers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio

Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio

Blue Jackets vs Panthers Additional Info

Blue Jackets vs. Panthers Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 11/6/2023 Panthers Blue Jackets 5-4 (F/OT) FLA

Blue Jackets Stats & Trends

The Blue Jackets have allowed 100 total goals this season (3.4 per game), 30th in the NHL.

The Blue Jackets' 85 goals on the season (2.9 per game) rank them 11th in the league.

In their past 10 games, the Blue Jackets have gone 5-4-1 to earn 70.0% of the possible points.

Over on the defensive side, the Blue Jackets have given up 30 goals (three per game) over those 10 matchups.

They have totaled 34 goals during that time.

Blue Jackets Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Zachary Werenski 27 1 19 20 9 12 - Boone Jenner 29 13 5 18 10 12 55.7% Kirill Marchenko 27 9 7 16 8 18 40.7% Adam Fantilli 29 8 8 16 8 13 40.3% Johnny Gaudreau 29 4 11 15 12 9 0%

Panthers Stats & Trends

The Panthers have allowed 66 total goals (2.5 per game), ranking fourth in NHL play for the fewest goals against.

The Panthers rank 18th in the league with 80 goals scored (3.1 per game).

Over the past 10 contests, the Panthers are 6-3-1 (75.0% of possible points).

Defensively, the Panthers have allowed 20 goals (two per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged three goals per game (30 total) during that time.

Panthers Key Players