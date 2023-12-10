The Florida Panthers' Aleksander Barkov Jr. and the Columbus Blue Jackets' Boone Jenner are two of the most exciting players to keep an eye on when these squads meet on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET, at Nationwide Arena.

Blue Jackets vs. Panthers Game Information

Blue Jackets Players to Watch

Zachary Werenski is a leading scorer for Columbus, with 20 points this season, as he has put up one goal and 19 assists in 27 games.

Jenner has made a major impact for Columbus this season with 18 points (13 goals and five assists).

This season, Kirill Marchenko has nine goals and seven assists for Florida.

In the crease, Spencer Martin has a record of 2-7-1 in 11 games this season, conceding 36 goals (3.6 goals against average) with 295 saves and an .891 save percentage, 47th in the league.

Panthers Players to Watch

Sam Reinhart is one of Florida's leading contributors (33 points), via amassed 17 goals and 16 assists.

Barkov has nine goals and 16 assists, equaling 25 points (one per game).

Carter Verhaeghe's total of 22 points is via 12 goals and 10 assists.

In six games, Anthony Stolarz's record is 3-2-1. He has conceded 14 goals (2.34 goals against average) and has made 153 saves.

Blue Jackets vs. Panthers Stat Comparison

Panthers Rank Panthers AVG Blue Jackets AVG Blue Jackets Rank 18th 3.08 Goals Scored 2.93 21st 4th 2.54 Goals Allowed 3.45 26th 2nd 34.1 Shots 29.8 23rd 3rd 27.6 Shots Allowed 34.2 29th 21st 18.07% Power Play % 14.46% 26th 13th 80.9% Penalty Kill % 86.75% 5th

