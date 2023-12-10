Top Player Prop Bets for Blue Jackets vs. Panthers on December 10, 2023
Player prop betting options for Sam Reinhart, Zachary Werenski and others are available in the Florida Panthers-Columbus Blue Jackets matchup at Nationwide Arena on Sunday, starting at 1:00 PM ET.
Blue Jackets vs. Panthers Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSOH, BSFL, and NHL Network
- Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Blue Jackets vs. Panthers Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Columbus Blue Jackets
Zachary Werenski Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -125, Under Odds: -105)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -139)
Werenski is one of the top offensive options for Columbus with 20 points (0.7 per game), with one goal and 19 assists in 27 games (playing 24:04 per game).
Werenski Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Blues
|Dec. 8
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Islanders
|Dec. 7
|0
|1
|1
|4
|vs. Kings
|Dec. 5
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Bruins
|Dec. 3
|0
|1
|1
|2
|vs. Senators
|Dec. 1
|0
|2
|2
|3
Adam Fantilli Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -175)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +250, Under Odds: -357)
Adam Fantilli has 16 points so far, including eight goals and eight assists.
Fantilli Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Blues
|Dec. 8
|1
|0
|1
|2
|at Islanders
|Dec. 7
|2
|1
|3
|3
|vs. Kings
|Dec. 5
|0
|1
|1
|1
|at Bruins
|Dec. 3
|0
|0
|0
|5
|vs. Senators
|Dec. 1
|1
|0
|1
|2
NHL Props Today: Florida Panthers
Sam Reinhart Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +145)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -154)
One of Florida's top contributing offensive players this season is Reinhart, who has 33 points (17 goals, 16 assists) and plays an average of 20:28 per game.
Reinhart Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Penguins
|Dec. 8
|0
|1
|1
|1
|vs. Stars
|Dec. 6
|1
|2
|3
|3
|vs. Islanders
|Dec. 2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|at Canadiens
|Nov. 30
|0
|1
|1
|1
|at Maple Leafs
|Nov. 28
|0
|0
|0
|2
Aleksander Barkov Jr. Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -250, Under Odds: +180)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -128, Under Odds: -105)
Barkov Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Penguins
|Dec. 8
|1
|0
|1
|3
|vs. Stars
|Dec. 6
|1
|1
|2
|2
|vs. Islanders
|Dec. 2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|at Canadiens
|Nov. 30
|1
|1
|2
|3
|at Maple Leafs
|Nov. 28
|0
|0
|0
|2
