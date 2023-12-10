The Xavier Musketeers (0-7) travel to face the Cincinnati Bearcats (4-3) after losing three road games in a row. It begins at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 10, 2023.

Cincinnati Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati, Ohio

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Cincinnati vs. Xavier Scoring Comparison

The Musketeers put up 13 fewer points per game (51) than the Bearcats allow (64).

The 65.3 points per game the Bearcats record are the same as the Musketeers give up.

When Cincinnati puts up more than 66.3 points, it is 3-0.

When Xavier allows fewer than 65.3 points, it is 0-4.

The Bearcats are making 37.3% of their shots from the field, 6.8% lower than the Musketeers allow to opponents (44.1%).

The Musketeers shoot 36.5% from the field, just 2.6 lower than the Bearcats concede.

Cincinnati Leaders

Jillian Hayes: 12.3 PTS, 8.9 REB, 53.6 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (3-for-8)

12.3 PTS, 8.9 REB, 53.6 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (3-for-8) Malea Williams: 8.7 PTS, 45.3 FG%, 43.8 3PT% (7-for-16)

8.7 PTS, 45.3 FG%, 43.8 3PT% (7-for-16) Destiny Thomas: 6.1 PTS, 51.5 FG%

6.1 PTS, 51.5 FG% Braylyn Milton: 4.4 PTS, 19.3 FG%, 12 3PT% (3-for-25)

4.4 PTS, 19.3 FG%, 12 3PT% (3-for-25) Reagan Jackson: 9.1 PTS, 32.7 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (8-for-22)

Cincinnati Schedule