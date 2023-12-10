The Xavier Musketeers (0-7) travel to face the Cincinnati Bearcats (4-3) after losing three road games in a row. It begins at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 10, 2023.

Cincinnati Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati, Ohio
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Cincinnati vs. Xavier Scoring Comparison

  • The Musketeers put up 13 fewer points per game (51) than the Bearcats allow (64).
  • The 65.3 points per game the Bearcats record are the same as the Musketeers give up.
  • When Cincinnati puts up more than 66.3 points, it is 3-0.
  • When Xavier allows fewer than 65.3 points, it is 0-4.
  • The Bearcats are making 37.3% of their shots from the field, 6.8% lower than the Musketeers allow to opponents (44.1%).
  • The Musketeers shoot 36.5% from the field, just 2.6 lower than the Bearcats concede.

Cincinnati Leaders

  • Jillian Hayes: 12.3 PTS, 8.9 REB, 53.6 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (3-for-8)
  • Malea Williams: 8.7 PTS, 45.3 FG%, 43.8 3PT% (7-for-16)
  • Destiny Thomas: 6.1 PTS, 51.5 FG%
  • Braylyn Milton: 4.4 PTS, 19.3 FG%, 12 3PT% (3-for-25)
  • Reagan Jackson: 9.1 PTS, 32.7 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (8-for-22)

Cincinnati Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/24/2023 NC State L 79-45 Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center
11/25/2023 Kentucky W 65-41 Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center
12/1/2023 Tennessee State W 76-52 Fifth Third Arena
12/10/2023 Xavier - Fifth Third Arena
12/13/2023 Howard - Fifth Third Arena
12/17/2023 @ Southern Indiana - Screaming Eagles Arena

