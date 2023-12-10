How to Watch the Cincinnati vs. Xavier Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 10
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 8:55 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
The Xavier Musketeers (0-7) travel to face the Cincinnati Bearcats (4-3) after losing three road games in a row. It begins at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 10, 2023.
Keep reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to take a look at our score picks!
Cincinnati Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati, Ohio
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Cincinnati vs. Xavier Scoring Comparison
- The Musketeers put up 13 fewer points per game (51) than the Bearcats allow (64).
- The 65.3 points per game the Bearcats record are the same as the Musketeers give up.
- When Cincinnati puts up more than 66.3 points, it is 3-0.
- When Xavier allows fewer than 65.3 points, it is 0-4.
- The Bearcats are making 37.3% of their shots from the field, 6.8% lower than the Musketeers allow to opponents (44.1%).
- The Musketeers shoot 36.5% from the field, just 2.6 lower than the Bearcats concede.
Cincinnati Leaders
- Jillian Hayes: 12.3 PTS, 8.9 REB, 53.6 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (3-for-8)
- Malea Williams: 8.7 PTS, 45.3 FG%, 43.8 3PT% (7-for-16)
- Destiny Thomas: 6.1 PTS, 51.5 FG%
- Braylyn Milton: 4.4 PTS, 19.3 FG%, 12 3PT% (3-for-25)
- Reagan Jackson: 9.1 PTS, 32.7 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (8-for-22)
Cincinnati Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/24/2023
|NC State
|L 79-45
|Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center
|11/25/2023
|Kentucky
|W 65-41
|Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center
|12/1/2023
|Tennessee State
|W 76-52
|Fifth Third Arena
|12/10/2023
|Xavier
|-
|Fifth Third Arena
|12/13/2023
|Howard
|-
|Fifth Third Arena
|12/17/2023
|@ Southern Indiana
|-
|Screaming Eagles Arena
