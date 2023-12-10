Sunday's contest that pits the Cincinnati Bearcats (4-3) against the Xavier Musketeers (0-7) at Fifth Third Arena is expected to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 74-50 in favor of Cincinnati, who is heavy favorites by our model. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on December 10.

The Bearcats head into this matchup following a 76-52 victory over Tennessee State on Friday.

Cincinnati vs. Xavier Game Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati vs. Xavier Score Prediction

Prediction: Cincinnati 74, Xavier 50

Other Big 12 Predictions

Cincinnati Schedule Analysis

When the Bearcats defeated the Toledo Rockets, the No. 49 team in our computer rankings, by a score of 71-60 on November 19, it was their season's best win.

Against Quadrant 1 teams, the Bearcats are 1-3 (.250%) -- tied for the 16th-most victories, but also tied for the eighth-most defeats.

Cincinnati 2023-24 Best Wins

71-60 on the road over Toledo (No. 49) on November 19

65-41 over Kentucky (No. 173) on November 25

76-52 at home over Tennessee State (No. 334) on December 1

81-62 at home over Lindenwood (MO) (No. 337) on November 15

Cincinnati Leaders

Jillian Hayes: 12.3 PTS, 8.9 REB, 53.6 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (3-for-8)

12.3 PTS, 8.9 REB, 53.6 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (3-for-8) Malea Williams: 8.7 PTS, 45.3 FG%, 43.8 3PT% (7-for-16)

8.7 PTS, 45.3 FG%, 43.8 3PT% (7-for-16) Destiny Thomas: 6.1 PTS, 51.5 FG%

6.1 PTS, 51.5 FG% Braylyn Milton: 4.4 PTS, 19.3 FG%, 12 3PT% (3-for-25)

4.4 PTS, 19.3 FG%, 12 3PT% (3-for-25) Reagan Jackson: 9.1 PTS, 32.7 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (8-for-22)

Cincinnati Performance Insights

The Bearcats have a +9 scoring differential, topping opponents by 1.3 points per game. They're putting up 65.3 points per game to rank 196th in college basketball and are allowing 64 per contest to rank 178th in college basketball.

