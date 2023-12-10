Sunday's contest features the Cleveland State Vikings (8-1) and the Akron Zips (3-4) matching up at Wolstein Center in what should be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 76-60 win for heavily favored Cleveland State according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on December 10.

In their last outing on Wednesday, the Vikings earned an 87-56 victory over Niagara.

Cleveland State vs. Akron Game Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland State vs. Akron Score Prediction

Prediction: Cleveland State 76, Akron 60

Other Horizon Predictions

Cleveland State Schedule Analysis

When the Vikings took down the Austin Peay Governors, who are ranked No. 175 in our computer rankings, on November 22 by a score of 62-57, it was their signature victory of the season so far.

Cleveland State has the most Quadrant 4 wins in the country (seven).

Cleveland State 2023-24 Best Wins

62-57 at home over Austin Peay (No. 175) on November 22

74-66 on the road over Loyola Chicago (No. 231) on November 12

82-55 at home over UMKC (No. 245) on November 25

87-56 at home over Niagara (No. 284) on December 6

72-60 on the road over Northern Kentucky (No. 295) on December 2

Cleveland State Leaders

Colbi Maples: 16.3 PTS, 1.8 STL, 52 FG%, 52.9 3PT% (9-for-17)

16.3 PTS, 1.8 STL, 52 FG%, 52.9 3PT% (9-for-17) Carmen Villalobos: 6 PTS, 7.2 REB, 2 STL, 56.3 FG%, 50 3PT% (6-for-12)

6 PTS, 7.2 REB, 2 STL, 56.3 FG%, 50 3PT% (6-for-12) Destiny Leo: 20.7 PTS, 1.7 STL, 52.1 FG%, 32.3 3PT% (10-for-31)

20.7 PTS, 1.7 STL, 52.1 FG%, 32.3 3PT% (10-for-31) Sara Guerreiro: 6.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 46.9 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (3-for-8)

6.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 46.9 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (3-for-8) Jordana Reisma: 6.7 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 52.2 FG%

Cleveland State Performance Insights

The Vikings' +186 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 20.7 points per game) is a result of scoring 80.7 points per game (34th in college basketball) while giving up 60 per contest (112th in college basketball).

