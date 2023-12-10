The Cleveland State Vikings (5-1) face the Akron Zips (2-3) at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 10, 2023.

Cleveland State vs. Akron Game Information

Game Day: Sunday, December 10

Sunday, December 10 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

Cleveland State Players to Watch

Destiny Leo: 20.7 PTS, 1.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.7 STL, 0 BLK

20.7 PTS, 1.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.7 STL, 0 BLK Colbi Maples: 15.5 PTS, 1.5 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.8 STL, 0 BLK

15.5 PTS, 1.5 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.8 STL, 0 BLK Carmen Villalobos: 6.3 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

6.3 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Jordana Reisma: 6.3 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.2 STL, 1.7 BLK

6.3 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.2 STL, 1.7 BLK Mickayla Perdue: 8.2 PTS, 0.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0 BLK

Akron Players to Watch

