The Cleveland State Vikings (8-1) will look to build on an eight-game winning stretch when hosting the Akron Zips (3-4) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at Wolstein Center. This matchup is at 2:00 PM ET.

Cleveland State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio

Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Horizon Games

Cleveland State vs. Akron Scoring Comparison

The Zips score an average of 64.7 points per game, only 4.7 more points than the 60.0 the Vikings allow.

Akron is 2-2 when it scores more than 60.0 points.

Cleveland State is 7-0 when it allows fewer than 64.7 points.

The Vikings average 80.7 points per game, 14.6 more points than the 66.1 the Zips give up.

Cleveland State has a 7-1 record when putting up more than 66.1 points.

When Akron allows fewer than 80.7 points, it is 3-3.

The Vikings shoot 48.6% from the field, 7.3% higher than the Zips concede defensively.

The Zips make 40.7% of their shots from the field, 2.1% higher than the Vikings' defensive field-goal percentage.

Cleveland State Leaders

Colbi Maples: 16.3 PTS, 1.8 STL, 52.0 FG%, 52.9 3PT% (9-for-17)

16.3 PTS, 1.8 STL, 52.0 FG%, 52.9 3PT% (9-for-17) Carmen Villalobos: 6.0 PTS, 7.2 REB, 2.0 STL, 56.3 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (6-for-12)

6.0 PTS, 7.2 REB, 2.0 STL, 56.3 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (6-for-12) Destiny Leo: 20.7 PTS, 1.7 STL, 52.1 FG%, 32.3 3PT% (10-for-31)

20.7 PTS, 1.7 STL, 52.1 FG%, 32.3 3PT% (10-for-31) Sara Guerreiro: 6.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 46.9 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (3-for-8)

6.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 46.9 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (3-for-8) Jordana Reisma: 6.7 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 52.2 FG%

Cleveland State Schedule