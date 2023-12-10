Two of the best offensive players in football will be on display when QB Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys host pass-catcher A.J. Brown and the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, December 10, 2023.

CeeDee Lamb Touchdown Odds

Lamb Odds to Score First TD: +600

Lamb Odds to Score Anytime TD: +185

Jalen Hurts Touchdown Odds

Hurts Odds to Score First TD: +600

Hurts Odds to Score Anytime TD: +200

More Cowboys Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Brandin Cooks - - 44.5 (-113) Rico Dowdle - 13.5 (-113) - Jake Ferguson - - 45.5 (-113) Michael Gallup - - 13.5 (-113) CeeDee Lamb - - 92.5 (-113) Tony Pollard - 56.5 (-113) 20.5 (-113) Dak Prescott 295.5 (-113) 14.5 (-113) -

More Eagles Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Dallas Goedert - - 35.5 (-113) A.J. Brown - - 80.5 (-113) DeVonta Smith - - 59.5 (-113) D'Andre Swift - 52.5 (-113) 15.5 (-113) Quez Watkins - - 13.5 (-113) Jalen Hurts 248.5 (-113) 39.5 (-113) - Kenneth Gainwell - 8.5 (-113) 9.5 (-113)

