When the Columbus Blue Jackets square off against the Florida Panthers on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET, will Erik Gudbranson score a goal? Below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.

Will Erik Gudbranson score a goal against the Panthers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1600 (Bet $10 to win $160.00 if he scores a goal)

Gudbranson stats and insights

In two of 26 games this season, Gudbranson has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

In one game against the Panthers this season, he has attempted two shots, but has not scored a goal.

Gudbranson has zero points on the power play.

He takes one shot per game, and converts 6.9% of them.

Panthers defensive stats

The Panthers have given up 66 goals in total (2.5 per game), which ranks fourth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Panthers have two shutouts, and they average 18.2 hits and 14 blocked shots per game.

Gudbranson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/3/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 17:20 Away L 3-1 12/1/2023 Senators 0 0 0 22:10 Home W 4-2 11/29/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 19:36 Home L 4-2 11/27/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 19:37 Home W 5-2 11/26/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 22:13 Away L 3-2 11/24/2023 Devils 1 0 1 22:45 Away W 2-1 11/22/2023 Blackhawks 1 1 0 20:47 Home W 7-3 11/19/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 17:02 Away L 5-2 11/18/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 19:19 Away L 4-3 11/16/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 20:06 Home L 3-2

Blue Jackets vs. Panthers game info

Game Day: Sunday, December 10, 2023

Sunday, December 10, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH, BSFL, and NHL Network

TV Channel: BSOH, BSFL, and NHL Network

